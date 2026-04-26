LAST CHANCE: Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to Eagles! - Clone

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

Listen to Axel Lowe mornings this Monday-Thursday between 6a and 10a on 97.1 The River for your chance win a pair of tickets to see Eagles on The Long Goodbye Act III tour!

You don’t want to miss your LAST chance to win tickets to this exclusive tour. Eagles, with special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band, are coming to Truist Park on May 5th.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/26-04/30/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Eagles at Truist park on May 5th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.