Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers

The Black Crowes

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Monday-Friday between 3p and 7p for your chance win a pair of tickets to see The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers on May 23rd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/26-04/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers on May 23rd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.