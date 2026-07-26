Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win a four pack of tickets to Toto!

Toto

Kaedy Kiely wants to send you to see Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 2nd!

Listen to 97.1 The River afternoons Monday-Thursday this week for your chance to win a FOUR PACK of tickets to Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/27/26-07/30/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 2, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.