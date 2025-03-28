Experience Hendrix

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Experience Hendrix with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & more at the Fox Theatre on April 12... PLUS Marquee Club passes and a signed guitar!!

The 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour will be at the Fox Theatre on April 12, 2025, with a lineup that includes Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Devon Allman, Samantha Fish, Noah Hunt, Mato Nanji, Dylan Triplett, Artur Menezes, Henri Brown, Chris Layton, Kevin McCormick and more. Don’t miss these artists performing their favorite Hendrix signature songs including “Little Wing,” “Fire,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/28/2025 4:00 pm ET-4/6/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Go VIP at Experience Hendrix with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & more” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 8//25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: Two (2) tickets to Experience Hendrix with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & more at the Fox Theatre on April 12, including Marquee Club passes and an autographed guitar (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group