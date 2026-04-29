Make It A Party: Enter for your chance to win TWENTY tickets to Eagles

The Eagles Atlanta Tour Date

Enter below for your chance to win TWENTY tickets to Eagles: The Long Goodbye Tour Act III at Truist Park on May 5th!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/29/2026 3:00pm ET – 05/04/2026 9:00am ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win twenty tickets to Eagles!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 05/04/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) winner will receive Prize: TWENTY (20) tickets to tickets to Eagles at Truist Park on May 5 at 7pm. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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