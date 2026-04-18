Deep Water Filler Image

Listen to English Nick middays this week, and you could win two tickets to an advanced screening of Deep Water (produced by Gene Simmons!) at Regal Atlantic Station on April 28 at 7pm.*

From director Renny Harlin, DEEP WATER stars Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley and follows a commercial flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai that crashes into the Pacific Ocean. After surviving the initial impact, the passengers quickly realize the nightmare has only just begun, setting the stage for a tense, survival-driven thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Tickets on sale now at Deepwaterthefilm.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/18/2026 5:00pm ET – 04/23/2026 12:00pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for your chance to win tickets to an advanced screening of Deep Water!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 04/24/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, five (5) Winners will receive Prize: TWO (2) tickets to tickets to an advanced screening of Deep Water (produced by Gene Simmons!) at Regal Atlantic Station on April 28 at 7pm. (ARV: Minimum of $20.00) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

*SCREENING DETAILS: ARRIVE EARLY! SEATING IS FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED, EXCEPT FOR MEMBERS OF THE REVIEWING PRESS. THIS TICKET DOES NOT GUARANTEE YOU A SEAT! THEATRE IS OVERBOOKED TO ENSURE A FULL HOUSE. THEATRE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR OVERBOOKING. NO ADMITTANCE ONCE SCREENING HAS BEGUN. This pass is the property of gofobo, which reserves the right to admit or refuse access to the theatre at the discretion of an authorized studio and/or theatre representative. Duplicate passes will not be accepted. Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. All those found in violation will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone must present their own pass to the representative for admittance. NO RECORDING PERMITTED. This screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending, you agree not to bring any audio and/or visual recording devices including laptop computers into the theatre and you consent to physical search of your belongings and person for such devices. If you attempt to enter with a recording device, you will be denied admission. If you attempt to use a recording device*, you consent to your immediate removal from the theatre and forfeiture of the device. Nothing contained in this notice shall limit the available remedies gofobo may have against you. Unauthorized recording will be reported to law enforcement and may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

©2021 Cox Media Group