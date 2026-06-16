Coral Reefer Band

Enter below for your chance to win the ULTIMATE JIMMY BUFFETT’S CORAL REEFER BAND VIP EXPERIENCE for two on Saturday, July 18 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Each Ultimate Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band VIP Experience includes:

Access to the Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band pre-show soundcheckMeet & Greet and special photo opportunity with Mac McAnally and members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band**

Get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek and see what it takes to bring the production to life each night***

VIP-exclusive gift item and souvenir laminate

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to celebrate your evening***

Tour merchandise shopping before the general public

Dedicated check-in and on-site VIP team

*Locations may vary by venue, please see specific date for details.

**Members in the meet & greet may vary per show.

***No artist participation.

****Local liquor laws apply.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/16/2026 1:00pm ET – 07/09/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win the ULTIMATE JIMMY BUFFETT’S CORAL REEFER BAND VIP EXPERIENCE” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/10/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Two (2) Ultimate Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band VIP Experiences. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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