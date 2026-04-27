Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Yacht Rock Revue!

Yacht Rock Revue

Enter below for your chance to win four premium tickets to Yacht Rock Revue: Primetime 2026 Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 29!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, May 1 at 10am

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026 3:00pm ET – 08/22/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to The Eagles!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 08/23/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue: Primetime 2026 Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 29. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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