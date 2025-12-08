Toto

Enter below for your chance to win four premium tickets to Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 2, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, December 12 at 10am

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/08/2025 12:00pm ET – 07/26/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Toto!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/27/25 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 2, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group