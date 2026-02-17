Santana & The Doobie Brothers

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 9!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, February 20 at 10am

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/17/2026 12:00pm ET – 06/28/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Santana & The Doobie Brothers!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/20/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 9. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

