Journey

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Journey: Final Frontier Tour at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2026!

Tickets on sale at JourneyMusic.com on Friday, May 15 at 10a

You can come back to enter once a day!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/12/2026 12:00pm ET – 10/11/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to Journey!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 10/12/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Journey: Final Frontier Tour at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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