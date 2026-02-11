The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Enter below for your chance to win four premium tickets to The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days of Our Lives at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on July 26!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, February 13 at 10am

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/11/2026 12:00pm ET – 07/19/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter here for your chance to win four tickets to The Australian Pink Floyd Show!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/20/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days of Our Lives at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on July 26. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

