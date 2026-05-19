YOU COULD WIN GARY MARTIN HAYS’ TICKETS TO ALL THREE CONCERTS

97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates and Gary is giving one lucky winner HIS AWESOME tickets to ALL THREE CONCERTS!

Enter below and you could win a pair of tickets to ALL THREE Concerts:

Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with performances by Tesla & Extreme on August 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Guns N’ Roses on September 19 at Truist Park

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/26/2026 5:00am ET – 7/12/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select “Enter Here: You could win Gary Martin Hays’ tickets to all THREE Rockin’ Birthday Bash Concerts” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/13/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Two (2) tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Two (2) tickets to Mötley Crüe on August 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Two (2) tickets to Guns N’ Roses on September 19 at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $600.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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