97.1 The River Birthday Bash Guitar

Thank you for celebrating 20 years of rocking with The River in Atlanta!

Enter below for your chance to win a guitar autographed 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2026 bands!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/23/2026 5:00am ET – 9/21/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select “Enter Here: You could win a 20th Anniversary autographed Birthday Bash Guitar” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 09/22/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive One (1) guitar autographed by various band members who performed at the 2026 97.1 The River Birthday Bash Concerts (autographs are based on band availability). (ARV: $200.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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