Enter Here: You could win $2,000 AND lunch with Kaedy Kiely, English Nick and Gary Martin Hays

Enter below for your chance to win $2,000 AND lunch with Kaedy Kiely, English Nick and Gary Martin Hays from The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/22/26–9/27/26. Open to legal GA res.; 25+. To enter, visit sweepstakes page at 971theriver.com/contests or on the 97.1 The River App (free), and complete entry form with all req’d info. Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 971theriver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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