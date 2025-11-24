Rockin' Birthday Bash: Guns N' Roses

This year, for 97.1 The River’s 20th anniversary, we’ve got a surprise addition to this year’s Birthday Bash!

Enter below for your chance to win FOUR tickets to the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Guns n’ Roses: World Tour 2026 on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, December 5, at 10am

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/2025 12:00pm ET – 09/13/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select the “Enter for a chance to win tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Guns N’ Roses!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 09/14/26 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Guns n’ Roses: World Tour 2026 on September 19, 2026 at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

