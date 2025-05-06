Enter for a chance to UPGRADE to Two Orchestra Seats Birthday Bash

The River's Rockin' Birthday Bash 2025

Enter below for your chance to upgrade to TWO ORCHESTRA LEVEL TICKETS!

WE WILL TEXT THE WINNER AT APPROX 7:15PM. YOU MUST RESPOND WITHIN 5 MINUTES TO CLAIM THE PRIZE OR WE WILL MOVE ON TO THE NEXT WINNER.

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates. Thanks to our sponsors Mobile Hydraulics of Georgia, North Georgia Replacement Windows and Findlay Roofing.

        


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. MUST BE PRESENT AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE TO WIN. 5/9/2025 6:00pm – 5/9/2025 7:10pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter SCAN THE QR CODE AT THE RIVER BOOTH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE TO GO TO THE Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 5/9/25 AT 7:15PM ET, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive TWO (2) ORCHESTRA tickets to Billy Idol and Joan Jett at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, May 9, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

