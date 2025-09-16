English Nick and Kaedy Kiely have your chance to win tickets Heart in 2026!

HEART

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on Tuesday, September 16 and English Nick September 17-19 for your chance to win two tickets to Heart at Gas South Arena on February 15, 2026 with special guest Lucinda Williams.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/16/25-09/19/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Heart at Gas South Arena on February 15, 2026 with special guest Lucinda Williams. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group