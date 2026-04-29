English Nick has your LAST chance to win tickets to Eagles

Eagles

Listen to English Nick middays the rest of this week, and you could win a four pack of tickets to see Eagles at Truist Park on May 5th!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/29/26-05/01/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Eagles at Truist Park on May 5th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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