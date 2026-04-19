English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren Atlanta Tour Date

Listen to English Nick middays this week, and you could win two tickets to Todd Rundgren at the Buckhead Theatre on June 22nd!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/26-04/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Todd Rundgren at the Buckhead Theatre on June 22nd. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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