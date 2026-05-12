English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Journey!

Journey

Listen to English Nick middays this Tuesday-Friday, and you could win two tickets to Journey: Final Frontier Tour at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2026!

Tickets on sale at JourneyMusic.com on Friday, May 15 at 10a

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/12/26-05/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Journey: Final Frontier Tour at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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