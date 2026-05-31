English Nick has your chance to win tickets to Gov’t Mule!

Gov't Mule and Ziggy Marley

Listen to English Nick this week, and you could win a pair of tickets to Gov’t Mule and Ziggy Marley at Coca-Cola Roxy on October 10!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, June 4 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/26-06/05/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Gov’t Mule and Ziggy Marley at Coca-Cola Roxy on October 10. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.