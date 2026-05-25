English Nick has your chance to win tickets to an advance screening of Disclosure Day!

Disclosure Day

Listen to English Nick this Tuesday-Friday, and you could win two tickets to an advance screening of Disclosure Day at Regal Atlantic Station on June 8!

This summer, we deserve to know the truth.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment proudly present a new film from Steven Spielberg.

In theaters June 12. Rated PG-13.

Official Trailer

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/26-05/29/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to an advance screening of Disclosure Day at Regal Atlantic Station on June 8. (ARV: Minimum of $40 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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