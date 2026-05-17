English Nick has your chance to win tickets to America!

America The happy Trails Tour 2026 at Trilith Live

Listen to English Nick this week, and you could win two tickets to America: The Happy Trails Tour at Trilith Live on May 30!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/26-05/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to America: The happy Trails Tour at Trilith Live on May 30. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

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