Be a HERO for an adoptable dog from Furkids!

Furkids and Superman

Rio, LaylaBee, Chamomile, Highland and Scorpio need a loving home and you could be their Superhero, with their adoption fees covered by Superman and Krypto the Superdog!

Superman is in theatres on July 11.

Chamomile

0 of 3 Chamomile Chamomile Chamomile

Highland

0 of 8 Highland Highland Highland Highland Highland Highland Highland

Rio

0 of 9 Rio Rio Rio Rio Rio Rio Rio Rio

Layla Bee

0 of 3 Layla Bee Layla Bee Layla Bee

Scorpio

0 of 4 Scorpio Scorpio Scorpio Scorpio

See all the adoptable dogs from Furkids.

About Furkids: Furkids, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for rescued dogs.

Each year, Furkids rescues more than 5,000 homeless and abandoned animals providing them with the best medical care and nurturing environment while working to find them a forever home. More than 600 animals are in the Furkids program today, in the Furkids shelters, 8 PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, and over 600 foster homes in the Atlanta area. Furkids also operates five thrift stores, which fund approximately 30% of their lifesaving work.