Axel Lowe has your LAST CHANCE to win tickets to 97.1 The River presents: Yacht Rock Revue

Yacht Rock Edited

Mornings this week, tune into Axel Lowe between 6-10am for your LAST chance to win a pair of tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Thanks to our sponsor, Loud Security Systems.

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/26-04/23/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.