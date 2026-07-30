97.1 THE RIVER WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

97.1 THE RIVER WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

You and a guest could be on your way to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights AND Universal Orlando Resort’s four incredible theme parks. At Universal Halloween Horror Nights, the biggest names in horror will haunt you and fear will consume you. Face unrelenting fear in terrifying haunted houses, scare zones and more.

Enter below once a day through October 18 for your chance to win a 4-night trip for two people, including:

• Round trip flights to Orlando, Florida provided by VISIT FLORIDA. Life’s too short for ordinary days. Live More Floridays!

• Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

• Accommodations at Universal Terra Luna Resort

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights Single Night Ticket**

• Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe and Universal Volcano Bay* water theme park

For prize description and full Official Rules, click here.

***NBCUniversal Privacy Policy: https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy

NO PURCH. NEC. 9/21/26–10/18/26. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, visit 971theriver.com or the 97.1 The River app (free), and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/email address. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: 971theriver.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

**Travel must occur during the 2026 or 2027Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights event dates to partake in the Halloween Horror Nights portion of the Prize. If not, this portion of the Prize will be forfeited in its entirety and no further or alternative compensation will be provided.

*Universal Volcano Bay may be closed on select dates. Additionally, Universal Volcano Bay will be closed for maintenance beginning October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before April 1, 2027. See park hours for details.

WARNING

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6 PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.