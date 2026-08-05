Furkids Sutherlin Dog Shelter Grand Opening with Kaedy!

FURKIDS

Join Furkids, 97.1 The River and Kaedy Kiely for the Grand Opening of the Sutherlin Dog Shelter!

Saturday, August 8, 2026

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Celebrate this exciting milestone with us as we officially open the new Sutherlin Dog Shelter at Furkids Headquarters. Enjoy guided tours of the new facility, meet adoptable dogs, and experience a fun-filled day with refreshments, face painting, giveaways, and more. Bring your family and friends as we celebrate this incredible step forward in helping save even more lives.

Furkids Headquarters: 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA 30040

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