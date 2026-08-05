Furkids Sutherlin Dog Shelter Grand Opening with Kaedy!

Join Furkids, 97.1 The River and Kaedy Kiely for the Grand Opening of the Sutherlin Dog Shelter!

Saturday, August 8, 2026

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Celebrate this exciting milestone with us as we officially open the new Sutherlin Dog Shelter at Furkids Headquarters. Enjoy guided tours of the new facility, meet adoptable dogs, and experience a fun-filled day with refreshments, face painting, giveaways, and more. Bring your family and friends as we celebrate this incredible step forward in helping save even more lives.

Furkids Headquarters: 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA 30040

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