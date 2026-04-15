You Could Win a Vacation in the Gary Martin Hays Beach Bungalow at Margaritaville Resort You are going to love this place

You Could Win a Vacation in the Gary Martin Hays Beach Bungalow at Margaritaville Panama City Beach

English Nick checlking in to tell you all about how great the Margaritaville Resort is.

Went down there last year with the family and it was awesome.

The bungalow where you stay is so great and has everything you need for the week.

The lazy river and the water slides are great and the poolside bar is great for all the adult beverages and drinks for the kids.

There is a great menu too for when you need something tasty.

Plus the beautiful beach of PCB is just across the street.

Get you entries in and good luck winning the vacation.

Cheers.