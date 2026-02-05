Yes’ Super Deluxe Reissue of ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans’

Tales from Topographic Oceans is one of the most sprawling studio efforts from Yes. The prog-rock masters‘ sixth studio album, it was released in 1973 and marked the first record to feature Alan White on drums.

Rhino Records will revisit the album for a Super Deluxe Edition with a special release February 6th.

And this will truly be massive, spanning 12 CDs, 2 LPs, and a Blu-ray. Among its material will be a newly remastered version of the original double album on both CD and vinyl; rarities; previously unreleased studio and live recordings; and several new mixes by Steven Wilson, including a Dolby Atmos version.