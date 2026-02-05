Yes’ Super Deluxe Reissue of ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans’

Cover of Yes' 'Tales from Topographic Oceans' (Rhino)
By Debra Green

Tales from Topographic Oceans is one of the most sprawling studio efforts from Yes. The prog-rock masters‘ sixth studio album, it was released in 1973 and marked the first record to feature Alan White on drums.

Rhino Records will revisit the album for a Super Deluxe Edition with a special release February 6th.

And this will truly be massive, spanning 12 CDs, 2 LPs, and a Blu-ray. Among its material will be a newly remastered version of the original double album on both CD and vinyl; rarities; previously unreleased studio and live recordings; and several new mixes by Steven Wilson, including a Dolby Atmos version.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River