Yacht Rock documentary

Yacht Rock
Yacht Rock
By Debra Green

I got a chance to watch the Yacht Rock documentary over the holiday weekend. I love rock docs so I knew this would be great. I vaguely remember listening to this music whenever I would go to the dentist (no cavities to date!). It didn‘t have a “name” at the time. Some called it “light” rock or “soft” rock. I compare it to modern Singer/Songwriters. Yacht Rock was kind of a backlash to things before it. It wasn’t country, skiffle, metal or punk. The music needed to be relevant so it borrowed from disco without actually being disco. As much as a loud loving mosh pitting horn throwing rock and roll girl I am, sometimes you just something a little lighter. Yacht Rock provided that. Extremely skilled musicians crafting their own sound when they weren‘t being studio musicians. It’s definitely worth the watch, there were so songs I hadn’t heard in quite a bit. What do you consider Yacht Rock? What’s your favorite Yacht Rock song?

