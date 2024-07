Today is World Emoji Day. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it doesn’t look like they are going away anytime soon. These are the most commonly used Emojis:

Tears of Joy 😂

Red Hart ❤️

Smiling Face with Heart Eyes 😍

Folded Hands 🙏

Loudly Crying 😭





I rarely use those, my favorites are: 🤘📻🎧🎤🎵

Which do you like to use?