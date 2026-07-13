Will we ever see Queen live again?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Singer Adam Lambert, guitarist Brian May, and drummer Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert perform at Madison Square Garden on August 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Queen’s last show was 2024. Adam Lambert just released a solo record. Will Queen ever tour again? Roger Taylor was recently interviewed and said this....

“Well, it is a big machine to gear up, if you know what I mean. But, yeah, really, I think it’s more down to Brian [May, QUEEN guitarist] than me. I love playing live. I enjoy it, always have. It’s really how he feels about it. So if we both wanna do it, I’d be happy to. But we’ll see. Never say never. We have been working for a while with [singer] Adam Lambert, who has the most incredible voice."

Late last month, Lambert was asked the same question. He responded: “There’s nothing on the books with QUEEN. We’ve never had the conversation saying we’re done, but there’s nothing actually planned right now. It’s sort of up to them. They’re the boss. I’m the guest. If they call me and say, ‘Hey, we wanna tour again,’ I’ll say, ‘Yeah, sure, I’d love to.’"

Axel Lowe