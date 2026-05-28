Will Phil Collins tour again?!

Phil Collins has been open about his health struggles include five operations on his knee, which now necessitate walking with assistance, alongside historical back and arm injuries attributed to decades of drumming. He recently did an interviewing stating “I’m healthier now than I have been for quite a while. The last 18 months has been fine. Before that, not so good. “Everything health-wise caught up with me at the same time. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong, but everything is fine now.” He admits he won’t perform at his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but might do a small out again in the near future.