Why music does absolutely nothing for some people

Certain individuals exhibit a condition known as specific musical anhedonia, where music fails to trigger pleasure in their brains, despite normal hearing and the ability to derive joy from other stimuli. Approximately 10% of people have this low music reward sensitivity. However, to qualify as musically anhedonic, they must also display normal responses to other rewards and no music perception issues. Brain imaging studies show that in these individuals, the nucleus accumbens, a key reward center, exhibits reduced activity when listening to pleasant music, despite normal responses to other rewards. This appears to stem from weaker structural connections between the auditory cortex and reward-related brain regions. While brain stimulation techniques may temporarily enhance music-induced pleasure, the underlying wiring seems resistant to permanent change.