Who’s that substitute teacher?

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers partnered with Drumeo to surprise drum students by posing as their substitute teacher. He arrived at a music school where an administrator told students their regular instructor was unavailable. In the video capturing the experience, a 10-year-old student lists his favorite “punk” bands, including “blink-182, Green Day & Red Hot Chili Peppers,” without recognizing Smith. Smith responds, “Red Hot Chili Peppers, they’re not really punk rock, but okay!” He then reveals, “Well, do you know I drum with Red Hot Chili Peppers?,” shocking the young fan. Smith also jokes with a nervous student, “Ignore the camera, and ignore me, the Hall of Fame drummer sitting next to you.” Throughout the session, he jams with students and offers drumming advice before meeting their regular teacher, telling him, “Keep up the great work.”