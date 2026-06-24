Who are the top touring acts of 2026, so far?

We can’t escape this Bad Bunny!!!! Bad Bunny leads Pollstar’s 2026 Worldwide Midyear Top Touring Artists chart with a gross of $225.1 million, followed by Lady Gaga ($209.4 million) and BTS ($139.6 million). The rankings are calculated using the publication’s comprehensive box-office data for the first half of the year. [1, 2]
The top 10 worldwide touring artists for 2026 are: [1]
- Bad Bunny ($225.1M)
- Lady Gaga ($209.4M)
- BTS ($139.6M)
- AC/DC ($120.3M)
- Ed Sheeran ($105.1M)
- Seventeen ($75.9M)
- Cardi B ($72.1M)
- Eagles ($69.7M)
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($60.4M)
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band ($58.5M) [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
Axel Lowe