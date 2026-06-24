Who are the top touring acts of 2026, so far?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, Brian Johnson of music group AC/DC performs onstage with music group Foo Fighters during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World

We can’t escape this Bad Bunny!!!! Bad Bunny leads ⁠Pollstar’s 2026 Worldwide Midyear Top Touring Artists chart with a gross of $225.1 million, followed by Lady Gaga ($209.4 million) and BTS ($139.6 million). The rankings are calculated using the publication’s comprehensive box-office data for the first half of the year. [1, 2]

The top 10 worldwide touring artists for 2026 are: [1]

Bad Bunny ($225.1M) Lady Gaga ($209.4M) BTS ($139.6M) AC/DC ($120.3M) Ed Sheeran ($105.1M) Seventeen ($75.9M) Cardi B ($72.1M) Eagles ($69.7M) Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($60.4M) Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band ($58.5M) [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Axel Lowe