Who are the GREATEST American sonwriters? NYT has some thoughts.

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok video has turned into a movement called the "Dad Letter Project."

The New York Times shared their breakdown of greatst living American songwriters. They didn’t rank who was better, but rather exlained each person’s contribution. See the liste below. Who is missing from the list? @971TheRiver

Bob Dylan: Architect of modern lyrical complexity.

Stevie Wonder: Celebrated for his “revolution of soul”.

Carole King: Recognized for her timeless standards.

Paul Simon: Noted for his melodic craftsmanship.

Dolly Parton: The quintessential storyteller of the Appalachian experience.

Bruce Springsteen: The “Bard of the Working Class”.

Willie Nelson: Represents country and outlaw music traditions.

Smokey Robinson: One of the architects of the Motown sound.

Lionel Richie: Honored for his multi-decade career of hits.

Nile Rodgers: Represents the disco and funk evolutions of the ’70s.

Lucinda Williams: Highlights her influence on alternative country and Americana.

Taylor Swift: Praised for her precision and industry mastery.

Jay-Z: A leading representative of hip-hop’s storytelling power.

Kendrick Lamar: Recognized for his Pulitzer-winning depth.

Mariah Carey: Honored for her songwriting and pop success.

Lana Del Rey: Cited for her influence on modern pop aesthetics.

Bad Bunny: Represents the global influence of contemporary Latin music.

Young Thug: Included for his experimental approach to rap songwriting.

Missy Elliott: A key figure in modern R&B and hip-hop production.

OutKast (André 3000 & Big Boi): Represent Southern hip-hop innovation.

Babyface: Recognized for his influence on R&B and pop.

Fiona Apple: Noted for her idiosyncratic and personal work.

Stephin Merritt (The Magnetic Fields): Honored for his mastery of musical forms.

Diane Warren: One of the most successful pop songwriters for other artists.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis: The iconic production and songwriting duo.

Brian & Eddie Holland: Two-thirds of the legendary Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown team.

Valerie Simpson: Represents the prolific Ashford & Simpson songwriting partnership.

The-Dream: A key architect of 21st-century R&B hits.

Romeo Santos: The “King of Bachata”.

Josh Osborne, Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally: A collective representing modern Nashville songwriting