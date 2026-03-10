The Who announce orchestral live album

Backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey delivered a performance that fused classic rock with orchestral grandeur. The Eden Project’s natural acoustics and enclosed structures created a warm, detailed environment that offered intimacy by a traditional stadium setting. Scheduled for release on May 29th, Live at Eden Project will be available as a 2CD Digipak, a limited 3LP Gatefold edition pressed on recycled vinyl with no plastic shrink wrap and packed in a separate paper wallet, a standard 3LP Gatefold, and across all major digital platforms. Every format showcases the full emotional and sonic range of a night that stands among the most compelling in The Who’s recent history. It features all 24 songs Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and co. performed on 25th July 2023 in front of 6,000 fans at the iconic Cornish venue.

Overture

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

The Acid Queen

Pinball Wizard

We’re Not Gonna Take It

Who Are You

Eminence Front

The Kids Are Alright

You Better You Bet

Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

Substitute

I Can’t Explain

My Generation

Cry If You Want

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Behind Blue Eyes

The Real Me

I’m One

5:15

The Rock

Love, Reign O’er Me

Baba O’Riley