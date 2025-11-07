Where did that band name come from?

UK Vinyl Sales Highest Level For Thirty Years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Customers look through a rack of vinyl records at the HMV store on Oxford street on December 28, 2023 in London, England. The British Phonographic Industry figures show UK vinyl sales rose by 11.7% to 5.9 million units this year, increasing for the 16th year in a row. Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's version) was the best-selling LP and she has two further albums in the top 10. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Its no secret musicians are often inspired the musicians before them. Some have used that inspiration for Album, song or even band names. Here are just a few. Share any you might know on social: https://x.com/971TheRiver/

The Rolling Stones --> Muddy Waters “Rolling Stone”

Black Sabbath --> Black Sabbath “Black Sabbath”

Pretenders --> The Platters “The Great Pretender”

Deep Purple --> Bing Crosby “Deep Purple”

Motorhead --> Hawkwind “Motorhead”

Judas Priest --> Bob Dylan “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest”

Rage Against The Machine --> Inside Out “Rage Against the Machine”

Lady Gaga --> Queen “Radio Ga Ga”

Godsmack --> Alice In Chains “God Smack”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!