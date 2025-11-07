Where did that band name come from?

Its no secret musicians are often inspired the musicians before them. Some have used that inspiration for Album, song or even band names. Here are just a few. Share any you might know on social: https://x.com/971TheRiver/
The Rolling Stones --> Muddy Waters “Rolling Stone”
Black Sabbath --> Black Sabbath “Black Sabbath”
Pretenders --> The Platters “The Great Pretender”
Deep Purple --> Bing Crosby “Deep Purple”
Motorhead --> Hawkwind “Motorhead”
Judas Priest --> Bob Dylan “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest”
Rage Against The Machine --> Inside Out “Rage Against the Machine”
Lady Gaga --> Queen “Radio Ga Ga”
Godsmack --> Alice In Chains “God Smack”