According to a New York Times analysis of Spotify data, our adult preferences of music are set by age 13 or 14. “We tend to listen to songs from our teen years, even as we get older. But when do we stop listening to new music? Survey research from Deezer found that we begin to stagnate around age 31. Our tastes evolve between our teen years throughout our 20s, and then reach “maturity.” Being a parent also influences this stagnation…those with kids are less likely to listen to mainstream music than empty-nesters.

READ THE FULL STORY: https://digg.com/stat-significant/link/when-do-we-stop-finding-new-music-analysis?utm_source=digg

i must be an outlier because I listen to new music on international stations daily. i still enjoy going to concerts of emerging bands. i hope i never stop listening to new music.