When did Bryan Adams buy is first real six-string?

We’ve sang along to the lyrics of Summer of 69 for years! We were meant to believe that Bryan Adams bought his first real six-string at a Five & Dime in the summer of 1969. However, the Canadian singer has revealed that he actually bought it in 1970, it wasn’t summer and he bought it at music shop not a discount store. The lies Bryan. The lies! Did your fingers even bleed? Did Jimmy quit or did you kick him out? Did Jody get married? I question so much now.