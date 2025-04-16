When did Bryan Adams buy is first real six-string?

Bryan Adams
Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation ) (Harry How)
By Debra Green

We’ve sang along to the lyrics of Summer of 69 for years! We were meant to believe that Bryan Adams bought his first real six-string at a Five & Dime in the summer of 1969. However, the Canadian singer has revealed that he actually bought it in 1970, it wasn’t summer and he bought it at music shop not a discount store. The lies Bryan. The lies! Did your fingers even bleed? Did Jimmy quit or did you kick him out? Did Jody get married? I question so much now.

