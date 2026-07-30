What’s on repeat?

Whenever I buy a new album, I “digest” it. I listen to it all the way through no stop no skip three times. Then I pick out my favorite tracks and repeat play them until i know all the words.

A poll of 2,000 music fans found 70% listen to the same tracks and artists repeatedly, playing their favorite song an average of 343 times a year with just six artists in regular rotation. While 65% want to discover new music, 27% are content staying in their listening loop. Comfort and nostalgia drive repeat listening for 50% of respondents, while 36% are simply creatures of habit. The study also found 41% haven’t listened to an album in full, from start to finish, in the past year – and one in 10 (8%) claimed they never have.