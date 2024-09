Music Industry Feels Strain As Consumers Go Online LONDON - OCTOBRER 7: A turntable spins in a record shop October 7, 2003 in London. Falling sales of CD's and the imminent relaunch of online music swapshop 'Napster' have forced retailers to slash their prices. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

It seems every music critic has an opinion on what’s the BEST rock album out there. Most of it is subjective to our personal tastes, but I always like to scroll the lists and see where my favorites fall. Check out the one i found from Stacker. What do you think is the BEST rock album ever? Let us know @971theriver @rockstressfm