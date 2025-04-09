Whatever happened to the Playboy mansion?

Daren Metropoulos JR is the son of a billionaire investor who owned Pabst Blue Ribbon, among other investments. He’s 41 and lived next door to the Playboy mansion before purchasing it in 2016 for 100 million. There have been massive renovations over the past few years as he has combined this 7 acre property with his 2 acre property next door. From the looks of his Instagram, he’s kept the castle look intact while updating a few things on the inside.

Here he is, posed in the updated parlor. Apparently, it used to have carpeting (icky....sticky). You can see former playmate, Holly Madison’s, comment-“yay for hardwood floors”.

I’d love to see a full reveal, wouldn’t you?

Axel Lowe