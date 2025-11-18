What is going on with Poison????

2026 was supposed to be the 40th Anniversary tour, now it looks like it isn’t going to happen. I like Bret’s solo band, but wanted to see the full lineup this summer. Here’s what Rikki said....
“At this moment, it’s no different than it was a few months ago where we got an awesome offer from Live Nation, and C.C., Bobby and I agreed to it. It went in Bret‘s lap, and it hasn’t moved. Now we’re at a point probably where I don’t think we can get that tour to happen. If by October you’re not moving on a tour of that size [for the following summer], it’s really, really hard to shoehorn that thing in and get it to happen. It’s not impossible, but it’s super, super hard."
C’mon guys, get it together.
Axel Lowe