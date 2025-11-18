What is going on with Poison????

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Poison (L-R) C.C. DeVille, Brett Michaels, Rikki Rockett, Bobby Dall, arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Rock of Ages' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 8, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2026 was supposed to be the 40th Anniversary tour, now it looks like it isn’t going to happen. I like Bret’s solo band, but wanted to see the full lineup this summer. Here’s what Rikki said....

“At this moment, it’s no different than it was a few months ago where we got an awesome offer from Live Nation, and C.C., Bobby and I agreed to it. It went in Bret‘s lap, and it hasn’t moved. Now we’re at a point probably where I don’t think we can get that tour to happen. If by October you’re not moving on a tour of that size [for the following summer], it’s really, really hard to shoehorn that thing in and get it to happen. It’s not impossible, but it’s super, super hard."

C’mon guys, get it together.

Axel Lowe