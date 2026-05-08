What exactly is that Classic Rock sound?

Record on record player
Late return FILE PHOTO: A record album checked out in 1978 has finally been returned to a Boston library. (filonmar/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Collider released a ranking of the “10 greatest classic rock songs that completely define the genre.”

1. AC/DC “You Shook Me All Night Long” (1980)

2. The Doors “L.A. Woman” 1970

3. Pink Floyd “Comfortably Numb” (1979)

4. Derek and the Dominoes “Layla” (1971)

5. Led Zeppelin “Stairway to Heaven” (1971)

6. The Rolling Stones “Gimme Shelter” (1969)

7. Creedence Clearwater Revival “Fortunate Son” (1969)

8. The Who “Baba O’ Riley” (1971)

9. The Beatles “A Day in the Life” (1967)

10. Jimi Hendrix “All Along the Watchtower” (1968)

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