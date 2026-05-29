What does Slash think is the BEST song of the 20th century?

Saul or Slash, lived in London before moving to the West Coast of the US. Both his parents were involved in the music in some sorts. So yes he was exposed to artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, The Mamas & The Papas, Hendrix & Zeppelin. But it was a band out of Boston he fell hard for. On several occasions, Slash has professed his deep adoration for Aerosmith. The 1976 album Rocks remains one of his all-time favourites. “There’s an Aerosmith song called ‘Nobody’s Fault’ off the Rocks record. It was one of the songs that when I first picked up the guitar, that was the record, that particular album, the timing of me hearing that record at the time when I heard it had a lot to do with how I ended up where I am.”