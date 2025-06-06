What DLR never left VH?

There’s a new Amazon Prime series that create an alternate universe. One where Diamond Dave never left the Dutch brothers behind. How different the world was with that one move.

Amazon Prime announced the release of “I’m The One,” an alternate-history series that ponders how history might change if David Lee Roth never left the rock band Van Halen to pursue a solo career.

“In this universe, the Iran-Contra affair never happens because Roth gets the hostages freed in exchange for a private concert for Hezbollah,” explained showrunner Russel Gallant, whose previous credits include being a PA on “Entourage” and being fired from the set of “Supernatural.” “The Berlin Wall still falls, but years earlier due to the vibrations of Roth’s extended falsetto screech during ‘Unchained’ at a concert in East Berlin. Communism collapses early, hair metal continues late into the ‘90s, grunge never happens, Generation X emerges happier and mentally stable, we build hoverboards by 1997.”

