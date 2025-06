The “Rock” genre umbrella is pretty wide. Which does make sense when you think of how rock music started. I found this list of Top New Wave Groups. What do you consider New Wave? What other artist should be on here?

1. Depeche Mode

2. New Order

3. Talking Heads

4. Tears for Fears

5. Joy Division

6. The Police

7. The Cure

8. Roxy Music

9. The Human League

10. Erasure